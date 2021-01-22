La station 103FM a publié un sondage trois jours après son sondage précédent. Il donne une image instantanée incertaine : le Likoud est en hausse mais la difficulté de Betzalel Smotritch à franchir pour l’instant le seuil d’éligibilité ne permet pas d’envisager une coalition homogène. Par ailleurs, deux partis frôlent l’inéligibilité ce qui pourrait modifier le paysage politique final après le scrutin :
Likoud : 30
Tikva Hadasha : 16
Yesh Atid : 14
Yamina : 11
Liste arabe : 11
Shass : 8
Yahadout Hatorah : 8
Israël Beiteinou : 7
Meretz : 5
Bleu-Blanc : 5
Haisraelim : 5
Bloc Netanyahou : 46; Bloc anti-Netanyahou (avec la Liste arabe) : 63; Yamina : 11
Par ailleurs, « Maariv » a également publié un sondage :
Likoud : 31
Tikva Hadasha : 16
Yesh Atid : 16
Yamina : 11
Liste arabe : 10
Shass : 8
Yahadout Hatorah : 8
Israël Beiteinou : 7
Meretz : 4
Bleu-Blanc : 4
Haisraelim : 4
Bloc Netanyahou : 47; Bloc anti-Netanyahou (avec la Liste arabe) : 62; Yamina : 11
Photo illustration
