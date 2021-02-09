La chaîne Aroutz 20 a publié lundi soir son propre sondage sur les intentions de vote. Pour la première fois, le parti Tikva Hadasha de Gideon Saar amorce une baisse significative. Paer ailleurs, Yamina se rapproche d’un score à un chiffre :
Likoud : 31
Yesh Atid : 18
Tikva Hadasha : 11
Yamina : 10
Liste arabe : 10
Shass : 8
Yahadout Hatorah : 7
Israël Beiteinou : 6
Parti travailliste : 6
Bleu-Blanc : 5
Meretz : 4
Sionistes-religieux : 4
Blocs : Netanyahou 50; Anti-Netanyahou : 60; Yamina : 10
