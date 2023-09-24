A partir de ce soir (dimanche) et jusqu’à la tombée de la nuit demain, les Juifs du monde entier vont célébrer la journée la plus sainte de l’année, Yom Kippour.
Horaires du jeûne:
Jérusalem
Entrée: 17h58
Sortie: 19h08
Tel Aviv
Entrée: 18h15
Sortie: 19h10
Netanya
Entrée: 18h06
Sortie: 19h10
Ashdod
Entrée: 18h14
Sortie: 19h10
Ashkelon
Entrée: 18h06
Sortie: 19h11
Raanana
Entrée: 18h16
Sortie: 19h10
Hadera
Entrée: 18h05
Sortie: 19h09
Haïfa
Entrée: 18h07
Sortie: 19h09
Paris
Entrée: 19h16
Sortie: 20h29
Marseille
Entrée: 19h03
Sortie: 20h13
