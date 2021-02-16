Les chaînes Hadashot 12 et Aroutz 20 ont publié un sondage mardi soir. Ils montrent chacun une situation complexe et incertaine :
Likoud : 29
Yesh Atid : 18
Tikva Hadasha : 13
Yamina : 10
Liste arabe : 9
Shass : 8
Yahadout Hatorah : 7
Israël Beiteinou : 7
Parti travailliste : 6
Hatziyonout Hadatit : 5
Meretz : 4
Bleu-Blanc : 4
Blocs : Netanyahou : 49; Anti-Netanyahou : 61; Yamina : 10
Likoud : 28
Yesh Atid : 16
Tikva Hadasha : 12
Yamina : 11
Liste arabe : 11
Shass : 9
Yahadout Hatorah : 7
Israël Beiteinou : 6
Parti travailliste : 6
Hatziyonout Hadatit : 5
Bleu-Blanc : 5
Meretz : 4
Blocs : Netanyahou : 49; Anti-Netanyahou : 60; Yamina : 11
