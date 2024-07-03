Un terroriste a poignardé trois personnes dans un centre commercial de Carmiel.
Deux jeunes d’une vingtaine d’années ont été grièvement blessés, les jours de l’un d’eux sont en danger. La troisième victime a été plus légèrement atteinte.
Le terroriste a été neutralisé.
IL EST CLAIR QU’ILS FONT TOUT POUR DECLENCHER UNE RIPOSTE AU NORD.
MEFIEZ VOUS.
TANT QUE GALLANT ET BIDEN SONT AUX COMMANDES IL FAUT EVITER LA RIPOSTE FRONTALE AU NORD.
Rien a voir avec ce qui se passe a la frontiere. Il s’agit d’un attentat au couteau dans un centre commercial. Refoua chelema definitive aux blesses.